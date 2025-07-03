You are in public glare – maintain good conduct: DGP to cops

Hyderabad: Telangana state Director General of Police, Dr Jitender, on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and issued suitable instructions based on his vast experience of over 32 years in policing. During a review meeting with Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) working across various sub-divisions in the state, the DGP emphasised the importance of regular inspections of police stations under their jurisdiction, stating that such inspections help in assessing how victims are being treated and and strengthening case investigation skills.

During the meeting, Dr Jitender advised the young IPS officers to actively engage with their duties, noting that their actions today will define their effectiveness for the next three decades of their service. He stressed that IPS officers are constantly observed by the public and institutions, and their conduct must reflect the democratic value of public welfare.

He advised ASPs to maintain the highest order of integrity, discipline, and zero tolerance for any act of insubordination. As local body elections are likely to be conducted soon in Telangana, he asked ASPs to initiate a village police officer system and begin regularly surprising and inspecting police stations in their jurisdiction. The DGP particularly stressed the importance of fair investigation supervision by ASPs in suspicious or unnatural death cases registered under 194 BNSS (174 CrPC).

Highlighting the importance of technology, Dr Jitender said that improved communication systems would facilitate better monitoring of police stations. He called for strict action to curb the menace of drugs and ganja in the state, suggesting that by identifying and targeting key criminals, drug-related crimes could be effectively eradicated. He also advised the officers to take steps towards the appointment of village-level officers and the constitution of anti-ragging committees in view of the reopening of colleges.