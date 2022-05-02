You can now drive up to Yadagirigutta Hilltop in your car

Yadadri Shri Laxmi Narasimhaswamy temple, also known as Yadagirigutta, is one of the most prominent temples in the Telangana state. As many as 5000 to 8000 devotees visit the famous temple daily. However, there is a lot of crowding in the temple during weekends and festivals. The temple authorities have also made many arrangements for the pilgrims visiting the temple from entry to exit. The temple authorities have earlier banned autorickshaws, two-wheelers, and jeeps from coming to the temple shrine to safeguard the devotees.

Now the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has announced a piece of good news for those who want to travel in their own vehicles. As per the announcement, you can now take your vehicles to the hilltop with an hourly charge of Rs 500 and have to pay an extra 100 for an additional hour.

