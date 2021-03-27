Young Indian origin writer Voruganti Thanvi makes it big in USA

Karimnagar: A 10-year old girl Voruganti, Thanvi who lives in Chandler in Arizona State of USA has utilized the Coronavirus and lockdown period to hone her writing skills and emerged as a popular poet and become youngest book writer of the country.

Her book "From the Inside, the inner soul of a young poet", a compilation of poems had won accolades in the USA. Published by Serapis Bey Publishing with the illustrations by Natasha, the book was released on March 15 and there was overwhelming response for the print version and Kindle edition.

The customer rating was 4.9 out of five and appreciations poured in for the young writer.

Out of boredom during the lockdown last year, she wrote some verses of soothing poetry. She realized that it was great to relish in and admired poetry. However, she did not show them to her parents or anyone initially.

Later, she showed them to her parents and teacher and won appreciations. Inspired by the good collection of poems, a friend of her father had come forward to publish the book. Now she is the talk of the USA.

She is none other than Thanvi Voruganti, daughter of Mahender Reddy, a hardware engineer in Intel and Deepika, a software engineer. Incidentally, she is the granddaughter of Karimnagar Dairy advisor V Hanumantha Reddy.

She had written a compilation of several poems and included them in chapters such as Nature, Loss and Pain, Memories, Happiness, Comedy, Dilemma, Bravery, Story in a Poem etc.

Studying fifth standard in a private school in Chandler, this budding writer had accolades for publishing a book on compilation of her beautiful poems. An ardent reader of various books and admirer of Harry Potter and others, Thanvi says "her passion to write poems had made her a writer".

Thanking the people for reading her book and encouraging her with good appreciations, she said that she would write a novel on the children's problem prevailing both in the USA as well as India.

Keen on continuing writing on various social issues particularly about the children, she called upon the children not to dream big, instead dream little and maybe the big dreams can be accomplished easily, she quipped.

Feeling proud of her granddaughter, Karimnagar Dairy advisor V Hanumantha Reddy wished her success and hoped that she would emerge as one of the best writers in the world and write several books.