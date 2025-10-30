Yousufguda residents raise pitch for better governance

Hyderabad: As the election season gains momentum, the people of Yousufguda are actively expressing their opinions and preferences regarding the upcoming polls and the civic issues they face, reflecting a demand for improvement in governance.

In Yousufguda, citizens are closely watching political developments, assessing the current government’s functioning and stating their hopes for the next term. Public sentiment appears to reflect issues with the current government, with many residents pointing to the need for addressing civic and developmental issues that continue to affect daily life.

N Saiamma, a local juice shop owner, shared her support for Congress, saying she believes the party could bring improvement and stability to the area. Similarly, S Yousuf, who runs a popular haleem shop, also expressed his vote of confidence for Congress. M Sheikh voiced the same opinion, adding that the new government should work towards solving ongoing scams and ensuring transparency in administration. Another resident, K Parvathi, stated and hoped for greater public safety.

Yousuf expressed a balanced view, with her main concern being the increasing traffic congestion that needs immediate attention. Md Mohammad, echoing a similar sentiment, said roads should be proper. The general mood among Yousufguda residents indicates a clear interest in effective governance, accountability, and fair representation. Many believe that the current government needs to improve its performance in addressing urban issues such as traffic management, scam control, and public welfare schemes and safety towards the public.

With voters like these making their voices heard, Yousufguda reflects the broader public sentiment, one rooted in the desire for responsible leadership, efficient administration, and a renewed focus on solving everyday problems faced by citizens. As election day draws closer, the expectations of the people remain high, and their votes are set to shape the political direction of the constituency.