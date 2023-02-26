  • Menu
Youth collapses while dancing due to cardiac arrests

  • In such one incident, a 19-year-old youth has died due to cardiac arrest while dancing at a wedding event in Pardhi(k) village of Kubeer Mandal in Nirmal district
  • The deceased, identified as Muthuyam, a resident of Shibuni village in Maharashtra, was attending the wedding of a relative in Nirmal district

Nirmal: Cardiac arrests has become a matter of concern among youth in recent times. In such one incident, a 19-year-old youth has died due to cardiac arrest while dancing at a wedding event in Pardhi(k) village of Kubeer Mandal in Nirmal district. The incident occurred on Saturday, February 25.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Muthuyam, a resident of Shibuni village in Maharashtra, was attending the wedding of a relative in Nirmal district. While dancing to a song at the wedding reception, he suddenly collapsed.

Family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident was captured on mobile cameras and has since gone viral on social media.

