Youth collapses while dancing due to cardiac arrests
- In such one incident, a 19-year-old youth has died due to cardiac arrest while dancing at a wedding event in Pardhi(k) village of Kubeer Mandal in Nirmal district
- The deceased, identified as Muthuyam, a resident of Shibuni village in Maharashtra, was attending the wedding of a relative in Nirmal district
Nirmal: Cardiac arrests has become a matter of concern among youth in recent times. In such one incident, a 19-year-old youth has died due to cardiac arrest while dancing at a wedding event in Pardhi(k) village of Kubeer Mandal in Nirmal district. The incident occurred on Saturday, February 25.
According to sources, the deceased, identified as Muthuyam, a resident of Shibuni village in Maharashtra, was attending the wedding of a relative in Nirmal district. While dancing to a song at the wedding reception, he suddenly collapsed.
Family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident was captured on mobile cameras and has since gone viral on social media.
