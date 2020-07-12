Youth commits suicide after losing Rs 15 lakh in online gambling game in Mancherial

A 24-year-old youngster committed suicide after he lost Rs 15 lakh to the fraudsters in an online gambling game Dafabet.

Getting into details, Madhukar (24), a native of Modela of Lakshettipet in Mancherial was pursuing engineering final year in a college in Hyderabad. With the college being shut down, Madhukar moved to his native place and was addicted to the online gambling game Dafabet.

The victim who was playing the online gambling game for the last five months in his mobile game. He borrowed Rs 15 lakh from his friends and lost the money in the game. On learning the issue, his father repaid the money to Madhukar's friends and asked his son not to play the game again.

However, losing such big amount has made him get depressed. On Tuesday, Madhukar informed his father that he was going to an ATM centre and did not return. At noon, he sent a message to his sister Mounika saying that he consumed pesticide and was in Mancherial. Mounika soon informed his parents who shifted his son to a hospital in Karimnagar. He breathed his last on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.