Youth Cong takes out ‘mashaal rally’ condemning Amit Shah’s statement on Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Led by former Hyderabad Youth Congress president Motha Rohit, the party workers took part in the ‘mashaal rally.’ They condemned the alleged statements of Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Dr B R Ambedkar.

Terming the remarks as disrespectful to Ambedkar, the Youth Congress took out a mashaal rally from Liberty to the Ambedkar statue, demanding Amit Shah’s immediate resignation. “This torch procession symbolises the burning anger and unwavering resolve of the people to stand against such attacks on our founding fathers,” said Motha Rohit.

He said that as a dedicated advocate for justice and equality, he strongly condemns Amit Shah's recent arrogant remarks against Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. “His words in Parliament are not just an insult to Ambedkar’s legacy, but they also deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Indians who hold his contributions to the nation in the highest regard,” said Motha Rohit.

“Our fight will not end until Amit Shah issues a public apology. We will continue to struggle for the honour and dignity of Dr Ambedkar and the values of justice and equality enshrined in our Constitution. We will not allow anyone to disrespect our history and heritage. Disrespect for our leaders and our Constitution is non-negotiable,” he added.