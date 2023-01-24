'Youth should strive for nation's welfare'

Nalgonda: Former CBI Joint Director JD Lakshminarayana was livid at the vulgar acts of some youth during the second anniversary meet of Jana Gana Mana Nitya Geethalapana organised by Janaganamana Utsava Samiti in Nalgonda on Monday.

Lakshminarayana who participated as the chief guest noticed that some hooligans were making lewd comments while college students were giving a lecture on patriotism. He fumed at their indecency on such an august occasion. He instructed the organisers to identify the unruly youth and send them out. He said it was shameful that being students they were indulging in such awful acts. Lakshminarayana, who always looks cool, suddenly became angry.

Later in his power-packed speech, he exhorted the youth to imbibe patriotic spirit and spread oneness in the country. He also hoisted the flag of Azad Hind Fauz, founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The programme was presided over by Karnati Vijay Kumar, the president of the Janganamana Utsav Samiti.

The former top CBI official said it was the bounden duty of all to learn of the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strive to realise their dreams for a free and prospering vibrant India. The youth should feel it honourable to follow in their footsteps. He also urged educational institutions to pay special attention to inculcating discipline and patriotism among the students. The Jana Gana Mana Nitya Geethalapana programme should be organised all over the State and the Central and State governments should promote such patriotic events, he added.

Nalgonda Government Women's Degree College Principal Ghan Shyam, RSS leader Garlapati Venkataiah, Utsava Samiti General Secretary Kolanupaka Ravikumar, Dosapati Srinivas, Vice- Presidents Chanda Srinivas, Dr Itikyala Sindhura, Gunti Ramakrishna, Treasurer Nagendra Chary, Members Janardhan, Shyamsunder, ganesh and students in large numbers participated in the programme.