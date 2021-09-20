YS Sharmila announces padayatra from Chevella from Oct 20

YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila on Monday announced 'Praja Prasthanam' from Chevella from October 20. Speaking to the media, Sharmila said that her padayatra will cover all the 90 constituencies except the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).



"The padayatra will be embarked and concluded in Chevella," Sharmila said adding that she will cover a distance of 12-15 kilometres a day.

She also said that her hunger strike on every Tuesday for the unemployed youth will be continued until the unemployment issue resolved in the state. Sharmila further said that YS Rajasekhar Reddy is the brand ambassador of the padayatra and added that she was determined to do padayatra to fulfil the aspirations of YSR.

"With the padayatra, the YSRTP will instill confidence in the people that the party would form government in Telangana for public welfare," she said.