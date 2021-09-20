  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

YS Sharmila announces padayatra from Chevella from Oct 20

YS Sharmila to launch Praja Prasthanam from Octobe 20
x

YS Sharmila to launch Praja Prasthanam from Octobe 20

Highlights

  • YS Sharmila to launch Praja Prasthanam from Octobe 20
  • The padayatra will be embarked and concluded in Chevella

YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila on Monday announced 'Praja Prasthanam' from Chevella from October 20. Speaking to the media, Sharmila said that her padayatra will cover all the 90 constituencies except the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

"The padayatra will be embarked and concluded in Chevella," Sharmila said adding that she will cover a distance of 12-15 kilometres a day.

She also said that her hunger strike on every Tuesday for the unemployed youth will be continued until the unemployment issue resolved in the state. Sharmila further said that YS Rajasekhar Reddy is the brand ambassador of the padayatra and added that she was determined to do padayatra to fulfil the aspirations of YSR.

"With the padayatra, the YSRTP will instill confidence in the people that the party would form government in Telangana for public welfare," she said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X