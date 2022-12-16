YS Sharmila lays foundation stone for party office in Khammam

Khammam: The founder of the YSR Telangana (YSRTP) party, YS Sharmila, laid the foundation and held a "bhoomi pooja" on Friday for a party office in Palair, a town in the Khammam district, where she is likely to contest for the next Assembly. The office will be built on a one-acre plot of land adjacent to the Karunagiri Church on the Khammam Bypass Road.

Senior YTP leaders and her mother, YS Vijayamma, also took part in the event.

The Rajashekar Reddy family is on the side of the people, said YS Vijayamma during her speech on the occasion. Sharmila moves forward despite the obstacles she meets. Nobody can stop the sun from rising. Sharmila was imprisoned and subjected to severe insults; they forbade me from even going to see her, YS Vijayamma stated.

She claimed that today's laying of the foundation for the YSRTP office is the first move the party has taken to demonstrate that it will stand up against the current TRS administration for the rights of the common people.