YS Sharmila to merge YSRTP with Cong on July 8

New Delhi: YS Sharmila is all set to merge her party YSRTP with Congress party on July 8 in the presence of AICC former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi It is being said that both these leaders would be visiting Idupalapaya in Kadapa district on July 8 and will pay homage to the YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Sharmila is likely to announce the merger of her party in Idupalapaya.

It is also being speculated that Congress party which is on cloud nine after back to back victory of the party in Himachal and Karnataka has now focused its attention on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. There is buzz in the political circles that Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet both YS Sharmila and her mother Y S Vijayalakshmi soon at New Delhi.