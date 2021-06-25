YS Sharmila tours in Sircilla, demands ex-gratia to COVID victims' kin

YS Sharmila on Friday toured in Rajanna Sircilla district and visited COVID affected families. Speaking on the occasion, she demanded the government to include COVID-19 treatment in Aarogya Sri.

She added that poor people in Telangana had not got Aarogya Sri and criticized the government for not being concerned about the health of the poor. She also demanded the government to grant an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of victims who died of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, YS Sharmila offered garlands to the statue of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Siddipet, Mulugu, Vanta Mamidi and Pragnapur.