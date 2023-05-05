YS Viveka murder case: Erra Gangireddy surrendered before CBI court, remanded till June 2

Erra Gangireddy, who is a key accused in the murder case of former minister YS Viveka surrendered in the CBI court in Nampally, Hyderabad. Erra Gangireddy has been out on bail for some time and surrendered in the CBI court on the orders of the Telangana High Court. The High Court cancelled the bail and ordered him to surrender before the CBI court.



In this background, Gangireddy surrendered, he surrendered and was remanded till June 2 by the court. Gangireddy was arrested on March 28, 2019 by a special investigation team formed by then government. After that YCP government came to power in AP. But as the SIT failed to file the charge sheet within the specified period, Gangireddy was granted default bail by the local court in Pulivendulu on 27 June 2019. However, after the case transferred to CBI, the CBI conducted the investigation and filed a charge sheet in which Erra Gangireddy was named as A-1 in this case. CBI approached the court to cancel his bail. However, the court dismissed the CBI petition. Later the Andhra Pradesh High Court also upheld the decision of the lower court.