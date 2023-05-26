YS Viveka murder case: Hearing on YS Avinash's bail plea continues in Telangana High Court

Kadapa YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition hearing has started in the Telangana High Court. Advocate Uma Maheswara Rao is presenting arguments on behalf of Avinash.



According to the sources, heated arguments are going on in the High Court over the bail plea. The CBI and Sunitha Reddy's lawyers also had to put their arguments further.

Meanwhile, Avinash's lawyer denied the CBI counter and stated that nowhere in the CBI records has it is mentioned that Avinash is an accused.

It remains to be seen whether the Telangana High Court grant bail to YS Avinash Reddy.