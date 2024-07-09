YSR inspiration for 6 guarantees: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Monday that the welfare programmes introduced by former CM Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy during his tenure were the inspiration for announcing the six guarantees by the Congress in the recent Assembly elections.

The former CM was also the inspiration behind envisaging the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Metro Rail expansion, and attracting investments to Hyderabad, the CM said while participating in YSR’s 75th birth anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan.

“I remember the statement made by YSR after coming to power for the second consecutive time in 2009 that Rahul Gandhi would become PM. YSR left us even before Rahul Gandhi became the PM. With the inspiration of YSR, all the Congress activists should strive hard to make Rahul Gandhi our next PM,” Reddy said.

‘YSR was synonymous with welfare; the entire country remembered the great leader. All the parties and leaders of the country remember the welfare steps taken up by YSR and were implementing them. The departed Congress leader has left his own mark in the implementation of welfare schemes’, he said.

“YSR’s padayatra also influenced Rahul Gandhi to embark on his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The senior leader’s yatra helped the party come to power in Andhra Pradesh. Rahul’s yatra was instrumental in getting the Congress to power in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh,” Reddy said.

He recalled that it has been three years since he took over as PCC president on July 7, 2021. He had faced many hurdles and brought the party to power in Telangana.

The CM said nominated posts have been given to 35 leaders who worked hard for the party. ‘They are given to the hard-working party leaders without any recommendations. The main objective is to make hard-working leaders partners in government, as the party would remain strong only when activists were safeguarded, he remarked.