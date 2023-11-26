Zameer Ahmed campaigned with Siddaramaiah in Musheerabad

Musheerabad: Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that in Karnataka, five guarantees have been implemented within 24 hours of Congress coming to power, similarly, if Congress comes to power in Telangana, six guarantees will be implemented within 24 hours.

While participating in an open campaign meeting for candidate Anjan Kumar Yadav along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bagalingapally of Musheerabad Assembly Constituency, he said that Siddaramaiah is giving exemplary governance in the country and Congress will provide the same pro-people governance in Telangana.

He said that the wind of change is blowing in Telangana and the people are fed up with ten years of rule and this time Congress is sure to come to power. Frustrated with the fear of losing power, the BRS is accusing the Congress of no merit. Only Congress can develop Telangana. He said that Telangana was made a separate state by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He said that Congress is the hope of all classes, including Muslims and the minority community.

Minister Bose Raju, Dr MC Sudhakar, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Chief Whip Ajay Singh, Former Minister Raghuveer Reddy, Leaders Mansoor Ali Khan, Ayaz Khan, Fazal Khan were present.





