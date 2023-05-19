  • Menu
ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad

ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad
ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad

Highlights

  • ZapCom’s proposed CoE in Hyderabad will provide employment to 500 initially and would be, expanding to 1,000 plus within a year
  • ZapCom’s presence is spread across the United States (California, Texas, and Florida), Central America, and India

Hyderabad: ZapCom Group Inc, a US-based Product Engineering and Solutions company, will be establishing its Centre of Excellence (CoE) specialising in Artifcial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven products for the Travel and Hospitality, Fintech, and Retail sectors.

ZapCom’s presence is spread across the United States (California, Texas, and Florida), Central America, and India.

ZapCom’s proposed CoE in Hyderabad will provide employment to 500 initially and would be, expanding to 1,000 plus within a year.

This decision to set up CoE was announced after ZapCom team’s led by its Founder and CEO Kishore Pallamreddy meeting with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Washington DC.

