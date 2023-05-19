Live
- The First Look Poster Of Junior NTR And Koratala Siva’s Untitled Will Be Unveiled At This Time
- Ayushmann’s Father Pandit P Khurana Passed Away Today Morning
- Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Shines In Sophie Couture’s Silver Gown On The Red Carpet
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visits R5 Zone villages, inspects house sites
- ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad
- KTR: Aerospace and Defense, thrust sector in Telangana
- Lockheed Martin planning next supply chain meet in Hyderabad: KTR
- Hyderabad: SCR cancels 17 trains, reschedules 5 on May 21
- Hyderabad: Activists urge government to restore GO 111
- Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 update; New features, availability and about iOS 17
ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad
Highlights
- ZapCom’s proposed CoE in Hyderabad will provide employment to 500 initially and would be, expanding to 1,000 plus within a year
- ZapCom’s presence is spread across the United States (California, Texas, and Florida), Central America, and India
Hyderabad: ZapCom Group Inc, a US-based Product Engineering and Solutions company, will be establishing its Centre of Excellence (CoE) specialising in Artifcial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven products for the Travel and Hospitality, Fintech, and Retail sectors.
ZapCom’s presence is spread across the United States (California, Texas, and Florida), Central America, and India.
ZapCom’s proposed CoE in Hyderabad will provide employment to 500 initially and would be, expanding to 1,000 plus within a year.
This decision to set up CoE was announced after ZapCom team’s led by its Founder and CEO Kishore Pallamreddy meeting with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Washington DC.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS