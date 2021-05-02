Zoos, sanctuaries in Telangana closed to contain COVID-19

All zoo parks including Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries remain closed from today in order to contain COVID-19.

The department of forest, Telangana on Saturday announced the closure in the wake of orders from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate change to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from humans to wild animals.

Some of the popular parks which remain shut include Nehru Zoological park and KBR National Park in Hyderabad, Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal, Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves.

The closure does not include urban forest parks which are owned and managed by the state forest department will remain open during their scheduled hours.