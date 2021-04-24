Nagarkurnool: Man dies of Covid, family refuses to claim body

Top
Nagarkurnool: A man who had died with Covid-19 at Amrabad bus stand on Saturday, his body was left un attended by his relatives, as they refused to claim the body, citing fear of getting infected with the deadly disease.

Tirupataiah (50) a resident of Tirumalapur village from Amrabad mandal was diagnosed with Covid-19 recently and was asked to stay in isolation at home by the doctors. However, Tirupataiah, after deteriorating his health condition was asked to go to hospital by his family members, while no one came along with him from his family to assist. The poor ill man who reached Amrabad collapsed at the Amrabad bus stand.

After the family members came to know about the death of the man, no one returned to claim his dead body. However, after learning about the incident, 4 Muslim youth from Amrabad came forward and conducted the last rites and exhibited humanity. Many people who witnessed the incident, praised the youths.

