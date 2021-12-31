Major global cities preparing to welcome 2022 despite covid scare

In the middle of another wave of the coronavirus epidemic, the world will ring in the New Year this weekend, and look for signs of optimism in 2022, when many governments will allow celebrations and others will prohibit them.

The epidemic, as well as events such as the COP26 Summit, when important environmental choices were taken, and the Taliban's conquest of Afghanistan, among others, shaped the year 2021. Several countries are now prepared to bid 2021 farewell and usher in the New Year with the hope of brighter things to come. Globally, more than 28 crore Covid cases have been reported. However, as countries prepare to celebrate the New Year, the dawn of a new beginning grows nothing but hope and positivity. Cities such as India, New York, Seoul, Sydney, London are going for restricted celebratory rules to mark the beginning of 2022.

