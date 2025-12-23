CM Yogi Urges Students to Learn from History and Discipline at Colvin College Sports Event

We must draw inspiration from history to move society forward: CM Yogi

Lucknow, December 23.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "It is necessary to draw inspiration from the glorious moments of history to move society forward. The mistakes of history must be rectified in a timely manner, only then does society progress. If there has been any error, it must be corrected, and good deeds should be made an inspiration for life to move forward".

He also added by saying, "India has preserved its traditions through festivals and celebrations. Politics in the country continued to function, but the kings, princes, and leaders of society never interfered; instead, they contributed to the preservation and promotion of culture".

Chief Minister Yogi addressed the students, teachers, and parents on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the 134th Annual Sports Competition held at Colvin Taluqdars College.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "seeing the discipline of the students during the march past, their spirit of moving forward in unison, and their dedication, it seemed as if the young men of the Azad Hind Fauj were dedicating themselves to the country's freedom at the call of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose".

He said, "this effort is commendable and it develops patriotism, discipline, and self-confidence among the students. On this occasion, I would like to pay my humble tribute to the former president of this institution, Kunwar Anand Singh, with whom I discussed the development of this institution several times. Today he is not physically present among us; I pay my respects and tribute to his memory".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "the elements that divide society are always present, but the responsibility of uniting society lies with educational institutions. When this institution was founded in 1889, the country's circumstances must have been difficult. During that period, ideas like Vande Mataram awakened the spirit of freedom in people's minds. Even after the First War of Independence in 1857, slavery was considered permanent, but Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, through his novel Anandamath, gave the country a timeless creation like Vande Mataram. After it was set to music by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on the Congress platform in 1896, it became the mantra of the freedom movement.

Cm Yogi Adityanath also added by saying, "the Colvin Talukdars' College's initiative to name houses after historical and mythological sites like Ajanta, Nalanda, Taxila, Sanchi, and Ujjain is an excellent effort to keep India's glorious tradition alive. Taxila was one of the world's oldest universities, where the foundations of knowledge, science, Ayurveda, and philosophy were laid two and a half thousand years ago. The rich tradition of Nalanda, the astronomical knowledge of Ujjain and the justice of Maharaja Vikramaditya, and the architectural heritage of Ajanta and Sanchi still stand as proof of India's intellectual and cultural eminence. The effort to ensure the all-round development of students based on these values is commendable".

According to CM Yogi Adityanath, this year is associated with many historical achievements for the country. The 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 350th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, 150 years of the composition of Vande Mataram, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the completion of 75 years of the Indian Constitution remind us of the country's glorious history.

He said, "The celebration of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya was not limited to Ayodhya alone, but the entire country embraced it through Diwali. Holi became a festival of social equality. Festivals like Ram Navami, Janmashtami, Shivratri, and Raksha Bandhan served to unite society. Our ancestors preserved these festivals as traditions and passed them down through generations".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told students that there is no alternative to discipline and hard work for progressing in life. One should engage in some creative activity along with their regular studies. Waking up on time, sleeping on time, and maintaining a disciplined routine are the foundation of a healthy life. He advised them to avoid excessive use of social media and smartphones, and said that they should not use these platforms for more than half an hour. Language and knowledge develop through reading newspapers and good books, so they should cultivate the habit of reading and visit libraries to read mythological and historical works.

According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sports have reached new heights in the country over the past 11 years. The Khelo India, Fit India, and Sansad Khelkud (Parliamentary Sports) competitions have promoted a sports culture. He emphasized that every village should have a playground and a stadium.

He also stressed the importance of open-air gyms and adopting physical activities. He stated that we are entering a new era of technology and that we must embrace it. Technology should be our tool, not the other way around. He highlighted the opportunities in fields like AI, drones, and robotics, emphasizing the need for awareness in these areas. He also stressed the importance of staying updated on global advancements.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised against paying attention to those who spread misinformation in society. He urged everyone to stay focused on their goals and not be discouraged by setbacks, but rather learn from them and move forward, as this is the path to success.

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured students who had performed exceptionally well with trophies and shields. Among the prominent students honoured were Dinesh Pratap Singh, Pranjal Tripathi, Devraj Singh Patel, Ayushi Singh, and Sarthak Tripathi.

The 11 Gorkha Rifles band saluted the Chief Minister during the parade. Union Minister and President of the British India Association, Kirtivardhan Singh, former Member of the Legislative Council Rakesh Pratap Singh, College Manager Manish Vardhan Singh, Managing Committee member Vinay Kumar Singh, Raja Virendra Singh Parmar, college teachers, students, and their parents were also present at the event.