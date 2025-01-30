Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Rape Case

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested on Thursday by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with a rape case. The arrest took place while he was addressing a press conference at his residence. The police arrived at the scene, intervened in the middle of the briefing, and took him into custody. Later, he was produced before the court. News of the arrest spread quickly, leading to a large gathering of his supporters, party workers, and followers outside the court.

A woman had lodged a complaint against Rathore on January 17 at Kotwali police station, alleging that he had been sexually assaulting her for four years under the pretext of marriage. The complainant also submitted call recordings as evidence to support her allegations. Acting on the complaint, the police promptly registered a case against the MP.

Upon learning about the case, Rathore filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday. The matter was taken up by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan. During the hearing, the MP’s legal team argued that the allegations were false and questioned the delay in filing the complaint. However, the court refused to grant him anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender within two weeks.

This was not the first time that the MP had sought legal relief in the matter. Previous bail applications had also been rejected. Following the court’s latest decision, a police team, accompanied by security personnel, reached his residence and placed him under arrest.