Uttam slams TRS Govt for disputing Sarpanches on pending bills

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP & former TPCC President Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned the TRS Government for disputing the claims of Sarpanches over pending bills for various works hundreds of crores executed in the past.

"In a meeting held with Sarpanches Association in Hyderabad today, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao intimidated the Sarpanches and openly disputed their claims over pending bills. Shockingly, the Minister has asked the Sarpanches to furnish evidence of pending bills. All the works are executed in the Gram Panchayats as per the norms, procedures and guidelines set by the State and Central Government. Regrettably, the TRS Govt is asking the Sarpanches to furnish proof of pending bills after they got the works executed several months ago," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a series of meetings that he addressed in different villages and Thandas in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency as part of the Rachabanda/ Rythu Bharosa Yatra which entered its 17th day on Thursday. Uttam Kumar Reddy has so far covered 112 villages and one municipality in five Assembly constituencies out of proposed 320 villages and three municipalities to be covered in 45 days as part of the Rythu Bharosa Yatra aimed at enlightening the farmers about the Warangal Declaration unveiled by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress MP alleged that the TRS Govt was frustrated over the failure of the ongoing 5th phase of the 'Palle Pragathi' programme. "Instead of tendering an apology for the delay in releasing the funds towards pending bills, Minister Dayakar Rao intimidated the Sarpanches to force their participation in the 'Palle Pragathi' programme," he said.

He said that the Panchayat Raj Minister admitted that the bills of about Rs. 1,140 crore for EGS material components were due from the Centre. "Who is responsible to get these arrears cleared from the Centre? Does CM KCR or Minister Dayakar Ro expect the Sarpanches to follow up on the issue directly with the Centre? TRS Govt is trying to wash off its hand by shifting the blame on the BJP's Central Govt. Both TRS and BJP have neglected the development of villages and both are now trying to play a blame game to divert people's attention," he asked.

The Nalgonda MP described the ongoing 5th phase of the 'Palle Pragathi' programme as an utter flop across the State. He said that a majority of Sarpanches not only boycotted the 5th phase of 'Palle Pragathi', but severe protests were held in thousands of villages over the non-release of funds. He said that the situation has turned so volatile that TRS Ministers and MLAs did not enter several villages fearing massive protests. He said that the Sarpanches were angry over the non-release of funds for Gram Panchayats to clear loans borrowed for the purchase of tractors, fuel expenditure and other expenses.

Uttam Kuma Reddy said that Minister Dayakar Rao was misleading the people on the release of funds for 'Palle Pragathi' works. He asked the Minister to release a village-wise break-up of Rs. 9,560 crore which the State Government claimed to have released since September 2019. Even if the Minister's statement is true, on average, the State Government has released about Rs. 3,200 Crore per year for the development of rural areas. "Telangana has an annual budget of over Rs. 2 lakh crore and this amount is not even 2% of the total budget," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the ongoing phase of 'Palle Pragathi' was confined to foundation laying ceremonies. "TRS has been in power for the last eight years. If Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao would've focussed on the development of villages seriously, then by now a lot of projects would've been inaugurated. Since there is nothing to inaugurate, the TRS Ministers have laid foundation stones for fictitious works. Instead of spending money on the development of villages, KCR Govt had spent more money on making plaques for foundation stones," he said.

The Nalgonda MP said that a majority of over 1300 Lambadi thandas which were upgraded as Gram Panchayats lack basic infrastructure, including an office.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the State Government immediately clear all pending bills without raising any dispute. "Since Minister Dayakar Rao has disputed the Sarpanches' claim on pending bills, the State Government should appoint a committee, headed by a sitting judge of High Court, to resolve the issue within a specified period. Let the Sarpanches submit the details of pending bills directly to the committee and the PR&RD Dept should submit the details of funds released for various works. After studying the details, the Committee should place its reports in the public domain to let the people know the truth," he demanded.