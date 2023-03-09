'Anger Tales': A Relatable OTT Series for Everyone

The highly anticipated web series "Anger Tales" featuring a talented cast including Suhas, Venkatesh Maha, Tharun Bhascker, Bindhu Madhavi, Madonna Sebastian, Ravindra Vijay, Phani Acharya and more, is finally set to premiere on an OTT online platform starting today. The pre-release event, which was held in Hyderabad last night, had several special guests in attendance.

During the event, writer and executive director Karthikeya shared that the series offers a unique viewing experience and that the team had to overcome numerous challenges in the process of making it. He expressed confidence that the script will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. Venkatesh Maha also expressed his excitement to be a part of the series and praised the streaming platform for creating and promoting such content.

Bindu Madhavi, meanwhile, highlighted the strong performances and excellent narrative that power the series. Director Sandeep Raj and producer Sharath Chandra also praised the team's collaborative efforts and commitment to producing a high-quality product.

Director Prabhala Tilak expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the series' production and promised that "Anger Tales" would be an engaging and unique anthology unlike any other.

Actor Suhas, in turn, praised the series' technical finesse and visual composition, and thanked director Nithin for exceeding expectations in bringing the project to fruition. "Anger Tales" consists of four episodes and is available to stream now on a popular OTT service.