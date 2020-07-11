Breathe Season 2 Review: Is It Too Much Of Abhishek Bachchan???

Well, 'Breathe' web series first season has created enough of drama turning Bollywood star actor Madhavan into a killer… He does all the murders in order to save his child. The story revolves around the murders of organ donors and these will be carried out by Madhavan to save his child who wants immediate lung transplantation to survive. But the Police Inspector Amit Sadh finally finds the culprit and ends the game.



The first season has hit the right chords and made the audience to stick to their seats with the edge-of-the-seat thriller elements. Now, as the ace B-Town actor Abhishek Bachchan comes with 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' which becomes the successor of season 1, all the eyes got pinned up to witness one more thriller drama.

Going with the story, Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) being a psychiatrist happily lives with his dear wife Nitya Menen (Abha) who is a chef and his 6-years-old daughter. But unfortunately, their daughter Siya gets kidnapped and complete lives turn up-side-down.

As the kidnapper demands to go with a series of murders to save their daughter, Abhishek has no choice but to accept his demand. Even the murders will have the theme connection with Ravana (mythology villain) and his 10 negative emotions like Anger, Lust, Ego, Fear, etc.

On the other hand, the Police Inspector Amit Sadh (Kabir) goes on a search for the serial killer and gets into a cat and mouse tale with Abhishek.

Being a 12-episode web series, the actual drama and suspense starts off from episode 7 where the story turns interesting with the kidnapper adds religious symbol and tries to make the story go with the fight between 'Good' and 'Evil'. Even the several sub-plots in this web series make it more interesting. Even Abhishek Bachchan carried out his every emotion perfectly and occupies more screen time.

In each episode, we will get to know the reason behind the murder mystery and backstories by elaborating the character arcs.

In the middle of this murder drama, Abhishek meets a wheel-chair-bound chair Megha who will be made fall from the terrace. Well, coming to Kabir's track, he will be moved from Mumbai to Delhi and then get into this case. Even the female police officer Zeba (Shradha Kaul) also creates a love track trying to add a romantic look to this drama.

On the whole, Abhishek Bachchan occupies most of the screen space and Amit will be searching him, trying to solve the mystery. Well, the web series is not that bumper hit but managed to steal the hearts with its intriguing drama. Abhishek, Nitya, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher have played well on the big screens and made the audience fall for their ace acting skills. If the director would add more intense drama in the story, the 'Breather: Into The Shadows' could reach the another height.