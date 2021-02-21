Dev DD season 2 talks about female foeticide and LGBTQ

The just-released second season of the popular web series "Dev DD" touches upon subjects like female foeticide and LGBTQ.

Lead actress Asheema Vardaan, who reprises her role as Devika in the show's second season, spilled the beans on the subject. She said: "This time the show is majorly taking about female foeticide and LGBTQ. The show talks about Queer Marriage which is an important topic to shine light on as queer people don't enjoy marriage rights that as their straight counterparts do. It's saddening to see that our law don't see straight couple and Queer couple the same which leads to social stigma and ostracisation."

It is adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's epic novel "Devdas" with a female perspective as Devika. The series gives an unconventional twist to the "Devdas" storyline with gender reversals.

The second season is more intriguing with its storyline, feels the actress. She added: "Season 2 talks about more serious topics apart from feminism, sexism and homophobia which are brushed under the carpet about which society is reluctant to talk about.

It talks about few more serious things which are happening since long time. So Devika is challenging this things openly and deals with it. These things are put across in the show sometimes in a strong way and sometimes in a subtle way."