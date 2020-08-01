'Money Heist' season five to end saga

Los Angeles: The megahit Spanish drama Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, will return for a fifth and final season.

Streaming giant Netflix has revealed that the platform's most successful Spanish-language series "Money Heist" will end with the conclusion of part five, reports variety.com.

They shared the news with a tweet on their official handle. The post read: "The heist comes to an end."

Shooting is set to begin soon in Spain, Denmark and Portugal, with actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado joining the cast featuring Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) among others.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band," said creator and showrunner Alex Pina, adding: "How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of 'La Casa de Papel'. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."