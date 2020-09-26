Netflix Grabs Streaming Rights Of Mani Ratnam's Anthology Navarasa

Talented filmmaker Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies is active with a new experiment with a project titled "Navarasa" which is an anthology series. The series will have nine episodes and each episode will be directed by nine directors. Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon, Karthik Naren, Siddharth, Arvind Swamy, KV Anand, Bejoy Nambiar, Rathindran Prasad, and Ponram. Actors Siddharth and Arvind Swamy will be debutante directors in the Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies new project.

Previously, there were talks about the release of this movie via Amazon Prime but we now hear that Madras Talkies has struck a deal with Netflix Which is currently the market leader. The lead characters who are going to appear in these series are, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvati, Sneha, and Jai along with Siddharth and Arvind Swamy who will also work as directors in this Madras Talkies project.

More details about this project are awaited in the near future. The other venture of Mani Ratnam directorial "Ponniyin Selvan' will be commencing its shooting shortly in which we can see the star cast comprising Vikram, Karthi, Jayam, Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Balaji Shakthivel, Sarath Kumar and Mohan Raman.

Touted to be another ambitious project of Mani Ratnam, Pooniyin Selvan has an impressive star cast besides a great plot. For now, all Mani fans can gear up to watch the much-awaited anthology series Navarasa.