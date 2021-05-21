Tamannah tastes another flop on OTT space

Tamannaah Bhatia who recently marked her digital debut with a web series '11th hour' is now super excited for the release of her next web series titled, 'November Story'. However, the series flopped and opened to negative reviews.



Touted to be a murder mystery, the actress is all set to play the role of a young ethical hacker Anuradha in the series. She will appear as a young girl who is trying to sell her father's house to pay for his Alzheimer's treatment. While talking about the story, "When I first heard the narration from director Ram Subramanian, I never anticipated that the storyline will be so layered. I've never watched a crime thriller that is so complex and intriguing at the same time. The audience will enjoy each and every episode," said Tamannaah who added that the series which starts as a normal murder mystery soon turns into the unleashing of a series of spooky events.



The seven-episode web series is also going to feature known actors like Pashupaty, GM Kumar, Aruldass, and Vivek Prasanna in crucial roles. The web series released yesterday and it failed to impress the audiences. The actress already did the 11th hour on Aha and it also failed to impress.

