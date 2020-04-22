Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi's web-series: Here are the details

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on a couple of interesting films. Already, Koratala Siva's Acharya is in the production mode. Apart from that, Chiranjeevi is also planning to star in Sujeeth's direction for Lucifer remake. Recently, Chiranjeevi also informed that he is planning to act in the direction of KS Ravindra as well as Meher Ramesh.

Since the OTT trend is picking up, Chiranjeevi wants to explore the opportunities in the digital space as well. Chiranjeevi currently chalked out a plan for his upcoming projects and if the lockdown ends as per the plan, Chiranjeevi might star in a web series. Chiranjeevi himself confirmed the news that he is planning to do a web series.

If the buzz is true, Aha is already in talks with a couple of writers to come up with a proper script that will suit Chiranjeevi. More details on the same will come out soon.