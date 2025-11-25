Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag

Reports state that actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband Peter Haag in a Mumbai court. The petition has been filed under provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and has been formally taken up by the court.

According to reports, the application, filed on November 21, 2025, states that Celina is an aggrieved person as defined under Section 2(a) of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The plea alleges that after marriage, Celina worked intermittently until she had children, and that Haag then prohibited her from working on various pretexts, which the application claims robbed her of her financial independence and dignity.

The plea describes Haag as a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual who demonstrates no empathy for the wife or the three children, adding that his conduct is allegedly exacerbated by his short temper and alcoholic tendencies. Making further financial allegations, the plea states that he systematically decimated the persona of the complainant and calculatedly hoodwinked her into giving him control of her assets and finances.

The application claims that Haag took advantage of her emotional state by pressurising her to transfer ownership of her Mumbai residence to him while she was undergoing severe depression following the death of her newborn child and both parents within a few months of each other. Reports state that these allegations relate to a gift deed that transferred ownership of the shared household to Haag.

According to the plea, the alleged emotional, physical, verbal and financial abuse escalated to a point that she was forced to flee their home in Austria in the middle of the night and return to India, leaving behind her three children.

The complaint further claims that Haag often subjected her to racist and degrading remarks, allegedly referring to her as his maidservant, saying she looked like his maid, or suggesting that people would mistake her for the help. The plea states that this alleged constant humiliation caused her mental distress and a gradual breakdown of her self-esteem.

A separate civil suit is also pending before the Bombay City Civil Court seeking cancellation of a gift deed dated January 14, 2019, via which the shared household property was transferred to Haag. Reports indicate that this matter is now before the court for hearing and final disposal.

Neither Jaitly nor Haag has issued a public statement regarding the allegations, and their representatives have not responded to media queries. Since both matters are before the courts, further updates will depend on the progress of legal proceedings.

Celina Jaitly, known for films such as No Entry, Golmaal Returns and Jhankaar Beats, married Peter Haag in 2011. The couple has three children together.