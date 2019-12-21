CM YS Jagan launches YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme

Dharmavaram: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme on the occasion of his birthday at Dharmavaram in Anantapur district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said that during the padayatra he has seen the problems of the handloom weavers. Under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, about 85,000 weavers will be given Rs 24,000 annually. This scheme helps weavers families to lead a decent life.

He also noted that the government has instructed the banks not to collect the deposited amount into the arrears. CM said that Dharmavaram is well known for its handloom all over the world.

YS Jagan further added that the previous government ignored while Dharmavaram handloom workers were committing suicides and changed Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) into a scam system.

He said as per the word given during the BC Garjana, the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme has been started. CM YS Jagan said that BC's means not the backward caste but the backbone caste.