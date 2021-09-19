10 counting centres set up in Nellore district, says Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore/Kadapa: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the district administration set up 10 counting centres for MPTC/ZPTC votes counting on Sunday in the district. Addressing media on Saturday at the Collectorate, he said the administration arranged 40 tables and the counting process starts at 8 am.

The Collector said out of 46 ZPTCs, 554 MPTCs in the district, 12 ZPTCs and 188 MPTC members were unanimously elected and now, they were conducting counting for 34 ZPTC and 362 MPTCs. He said 4,979 employees have been deputed for counting 13.36 lakh votes.

Chakradhar Babu said people who are attending the counting centres have to follow Covid precautions and the medical and health department was arranging vaccination and testing units at the counting centres. Health staff conduct thermal scanning and each person should display either Covid vaccination certificate or Covid negative report while entering the counting centre.

The Collector said the administration was arranging facemasks and sanitisers at the counting centre for the convenience of people. RDOs and DSPs monitor the process in the revenue divisions and processions and festivities were banned after the announcement of results. Liquor shops would also be closed on Sunday.

SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that 1,200 police personnel were deployed for conducting the counting peacefully. Stating Sec 144 imposed at all counting centres, he said stern action would be initiated against the violators and added a three-tier security system was implemented at the Centres.

Election General Observer P Basant Kumar, Joint Collectors Harendira Prasad, Ganesh Kumar, additional SP P Venkataratnam, DRO B Chinna Obulesu and others participated.

Meanwhile in Kadapa elaborate arrangements are being made by the administration for smooth conduct of counting process related to ZPTC/MPTC elections on Sunday.

Counting will be held for 12 ZPTCs, 117 MPTCs in 16 mandals in Jammalamadugu, Badvel, Proddatutu, Rajampet, Railwaykodur, Atluru, B. Matam, Chapadu, Duvvuru, Kalasapadu, Kamalapuram, Khajipet, LR Palle, Pendlimarri, Valluru and Yerraguntla. In total, 713 staff were deployed for the purpose. It may be recalled that the election was conducted for 12 ZPTCs against total 50 following 38 were declared unanimous.

Regarding to MPTCs, 432 were declared unanimous and election conducted 117 out of 122. Remaining 5 were not held due to various reasons. Section 144 was in force in the 16 mandals. In a press note released on Saturday by Kurnool Range DIG P Venkata Rama Reddy warned of initiating stringent action against law breakers if they try to disrupt the counting procedures.