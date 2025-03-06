10 medical colleges to be constructed in PPP mode

Vijayawada : Minister for Medical and Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday announced that the State government decided to construct 10 medical colleges under the Public and Private Partnership (PPP) mode due to the infrastructure facilities not developed by the previous YSRCP government in the medical colleges and self-finance courses introduced by the YSRCP government.

The Minister made it clear that the medical colleges will be maintained by the government and students’ fee will not be increased. Minister Satya Kumar Yadav made this announcement in the Legislative Council while replying to a question and participating in the discussion on the medical colleges under construction.

Council members P Varaha Venkata Suraynarayana Raju, Dr Mondithoka Arun Kumar and Cipai Subramanyam have asked the Health Minister the details of the new medical colleges under construction and their present stage particularly Parvathipuram Medical College.

They wanted to know when the colleges will be made available for students and whether the government has taken any steps to run these colleges in PPP mode.

Replying to the question, the Minister said the State government has decided to build the medical colleges in PPP mode. He alleged the previous YSRCP government had failed to develop infrastructure facilities and appoint faculty.

The Health Minister said the National Medical Council will not give permission to start a college if there are no infrastructure facilities and faculty.

He said the YSRCP government had to spend Rs 3,900 crore in five years for construction of medical colleges but it had spent only Rs 2,200 crore and major share of this is from Central government funds.

He said there is a difference between privatisation of medical colleges and PPP mode and stated that fee of students will not be increased.

He said transaction advisors were appointed by the government and they will study the progress of each medical college separately and will study how much amount the State government had spent for land acquisition, construction of the medical college building, hostels and how much more amount is required to complete the 10 medical colleges in the State.

He alleged that the YSRCP government destroyed medical education by introducing self-finance courses and now the YSRCP MLCs were demanding to scrap it.

YSRCP MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar has said the party was against the PPP mode and questioned why the State government was opting for PPP Mode. PDF MLC K Lakshmana Rao said the Progressive Democratic Front is against the construction of medical colleges in PPP mode.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu said infrastructure facilities will be developed and faculty will be appointed and there would be no hike of college fee under the PPP mode.