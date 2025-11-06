10 new polling stations to come up in Nellore

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y.O. Nandan announced that 10 new polling booths are proposed to be constructed in the Nellore city constituency very soon.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of political parties here on Wednesday, he said that, following directions from the State Election Commission (SEC), the municipal administration has identified locations for setting up these new polling booths.

He added that, out of the 10 booths, it is proposed to relocate four for various reasons. He urged political parties to raise any objections, as these would be forwarded for the SEC's consideration.He stated that, as per the guidelines of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025, the government has decided to implement changes and new additions after seeking opinions, objections, and claims.

On the occasion, representatives of political parties recalled that voters had suffered greatly in the past while exercising their franchise, as members of the same family were assigned to different polling booths instead of a single location in their respective area. Elderly voters, in particular, found it difficult to reach their polling booths.

They informed the Commissioner that such a system leads to voters failing to exercise their franchise properly and urged him to ensure that all members of a family are assigned to the same polling booth.

K Sanjay Kumar (Congress), T Mahesh (TDP), R Penchala Narasaiah (CPM), M Prasanth (JSP), and Election Superintendent K Padma were present.