From fishing hamlet to future hub... PM Lanka’s high-tech transformation

Rajamahendravaram: For years, the village of Pedamainavani lanka (PM Lanka) in West Godavari was defined by its battle against the encroaching sea. Today, it is being redefined by its embrace of the future. As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in her adopted village this Sunday, she will find a community transitioning from a traditional fishing hamlet into a high-tech model village that blends Artificial Intelligence with grassroots empowerment.

The transformation is not merely cosmetic. Under the strategic guidance of the Union Minister and the meticulous oversight of the district administration, PM Lanka has become a laboratory for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) success.

While the village remains rooted in its coastal heritage, its youth are looking toward the skies. One of the flagship initiatives being inaugurated today is a Drone and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skill development programme, supported by Cyient Private Limited.

District collector Chadalawada Nagarani believes this synergy between government vision and corporate funding is the secret to the village's rapid rise.

"The adoption of PM Lanka by the Union finance minister has provided a clear direction for its overall development," collector Nagarani said. "CSR initiatives are playing a vital role in transforming this village into a model one, ensuring our youth are not just job seekers, but skilled professionals in the digital economy."

The most visible sign of change is the massive engineering effort along the shoreline. A 1,000 metre anti-erosion embankment, costing Rs 13.72 crore, is currently under construction to protect the village from the relentless tides.

The project, overseen by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India and the Water Resources Department, is a race against time and nature.

"To ensure long-term safety, we are implementing this project to prevent coastal erosion," the collector explained. "We have already achieved 55 per cent physical progress. Despite previous delays, we are fast-tracking the works to ensure completion by the end of January 2026. This will be a permanent shield for the residents of PM Lanka.

The PM Lanka Model relies on a diverse coalition of financial institutions, each targeting a specific pillar of rural life. State Bank of India has provided ₹50 lakh in equipment for local fishermen, including boats and mopeds fitted with ice boxes.

Union Bank of India and NABARD have focused on the foundation of the community, contributing nearly Rs 50 lakh combined to overhaul the zilla parishad high school with science labs and computers, while also strengthening the village economy through new fishing gear.

The transformation is perhaps most evident in the empowerment of the village's women.

Through EXIM Bank’s intervention, which totals over Rs 35 lakh, the traditional art of lace-making has been modernized with industrial training. By teaching Juki machine operation and maintenance, the programme has turned a domestic craft into a sustainable source of self-employment.

As the Union Minister distributes livelihood cheques today and reviews the Viksit Bharat paintings by local students, the atmosphere in PM Lanka is one of renewed hope. The village is no longer just a dot on the map of West Godavari; it is a testament to what is possible when national policy meets local execution.

"We are grateful for the strategic direction provided by the Union finance minister," Collector Nagarani concluded. The PM Lanka remains a model for many villages that are facing the same kind of problems.