Proposal for New Balaji Rly Division with Tirupati headquarters submitted

Tirupati: D rPC Rayulu, Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, Tirupati, met Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House in New Delhi on Saturday, and submitted a proposal for the formation of a new Balaji Railway Division with headquarters in Tirupati. The delegation, led by TDP Parliamentary Floor Leader and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishna Devarayulu, included Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao, and several committee members.

The leaders discussed the need for improved railway administration and regional development through the proposed division.