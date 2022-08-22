10% tenancy annual hike for Amaravati lands: Minister Suresh

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh informed that the government is paying tenancy to farmers, who gave their lands for the construction of State capital. In a statement here on Monday, the Minister said that the government is paying Rs 50,000 per acre for Garibi lands and Rs 30,000 per acre for wet land, and every year hiking 10 per cent tenancy and paying to the farmers.

He said, "The government so far paid Rs 1152.1 crore to the farmers, who gave their lands for the construction of the State capital.

During 2022-23 financial year, the government has allotted Rs 208.10 crore. The government credited Rs 184,99,37,974 in July to the farmers' bank accounts."

He said the government acquired 34,400.15 acres of land in the State capital, out of which they have paid tenancy for 31,255 acres. The government is not paying tenancy for 455 acres of land that was in dispute. He further said the CID inquiry is going on with regard to 2,308 acres of land.

After completion of the CID inquiry, the government will take steps to pay the tenancy on the land, the Minister informed.