100% admissions & pass rate must be goal in welfare hostels: Dola

Tirupati; Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy called upon officials to ensure 100 per cent admissions and academic success in all social welfare residential hostels across the state.

Speaking as the chief guest at a regional conference on social welfare, held in Tirupati on Friday under the aegis of the social welfare department, the minister outlined a clear roadmap for strengthening hostel infrastructure, improving student performance, and ensuring better living conditions.

He instructed deputy directors and district social welfare officers to conduct regular inspections of welfare hostels and classify students into three groups to monitor academic progress effectively. Highlighting recent financial allocations, the minister said the government had sanctioned Rs 143 crore for hostel repairs, over Rs 100 crore for new hostel buildings, and nearly Rs 50 crore from Swachh Andhra Corporation. “We are committed to improving facilities so that students can live in a peaceful and healthy environment, focusing entirely on their studies,” he said.

The minister said that regional workshops like this would help in translating government objectives to the grassroots level, instilling confidence among parents about securing a brighter future for their children. He directed officials to ensure nutritious food, better hostel amenities, and close monitoring of students’ health. He also appreciated Tirupati district collector for facilitating a MoU with Art of Living Foundation, calling it a positive step for student welfare.

Social welfare principal secretary M M Naik urged officials to continuously monitor hostels under their jurisdiction and ensure full occupancy. He stressed that contact details of parents and guardians must be collected, and hostel welfare officers should stay overnight in hostels to oversee students’ well-being.

Social welfare director B Lavanya Veni said the conference aimed to orient staff handling welfare hostels. She pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has 1,051 hostels, providing free accommodation, food, and education, and underscored the need to further enhance quality standards. Joint director Lakshmi Sudha also spoke on the occasion.