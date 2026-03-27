101 preventive detentions under PIT NDPS Act

Mangalagiri: The police, in coordination with the EAGLE wing have intensified action against drug-related offences by invoking the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT NDPS Act). As part of this initiative, a total of 101 detention orders have been issued across the State between February 24, 2025, and March 26, 2026, targeting hardcore ganja and narcotics offenders.

District-wise, the cases include NTR (25), Alluri Sitarama Raju (18), East Godavari (17), Visakhapatnam (11), Anakapalli (10), Tirupati (10), Vizianagaram (8), and Nellore (2). DGP Harish Kumar Gupta stated that the police department and EAGLE wing under the supervision of Ake Ravi Krishna are committed to making Andhra Pradesh a drug-free State, in line with the vision of the government. He added that proposals have been submitted to detain around 150 more identified offenders under the Act in the coming days. Citizens have been urged to report any drug-related activities by calling the AP EAGLE toll-free number 1972, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.