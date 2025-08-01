Live
112 candidates secure placement at job mela
Highlights
A Mega Job Mela was organised at Aditya Degree College, Rangasamudram Road, B Kothakota, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, received an overwhelming response from job-seeking youth.
B Kothakota (Annamayya district): A Mega Job Mela was organised at Aditya Degree College, Rangasamudram Road, B Kothakota, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, received an overwhelming response from job-seeking youth.
Out of 284 participants, 112 candidates were selected for various job roles. Chief guests MPDO Krishnaveni and MEO Reddy Shekhar encouraged students to enhance their technical skills. Appointment letters were handed over to the selected candidates.
College Principal L Prasad, Vice-Principal B Rajendra Naik, District Placement Officer Venkatesh, coordinator Revathi, and faculty members appreciated the efforts and congratulated the selected students.
