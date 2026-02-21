AP plans rare earths corridor to harness mineral wealth

Vijayawada: Ministerfor Mines Kollu Ravindra announced plans to establish a rare earths mineral corridor aimed at comprehensively transforming the state’s future by harnessing its abundant mineral wealth.

Replying to a question raised by Srikakulam MLA Gundu Shankar Rao in the Assembly, the Minister said the State’s 970-km-long coastline, particularly in north Andhra, holds immense natural resources. If utilised effectively, these reserves could place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of development.

Citing data from the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, he said the State has identified eight beach sand mineral (BSM) bearing areas spread across 7,762 hectares, with estimated reserves of around 102 million tonnes. Proposals have been sent to the Centre to reserve these areas for the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC).

In Srikakulam district alone, the department of atomic energy and the Union Ministry of Mines recommended granting mining leases to APMDC in two beach sand areas in Gara mandal, covering 670 hectares and 239 hectares with reserves of 97 million tonnes.

A Letter of Intent has also been issued for an integrated lease covering over 909 hectares in Gara mandal. Mining leases for three additional BSM-bearing areas in Etcherla, Ranastalam and Gara mandals, with reserves of 41 million tonnes, are under process.

The Minister said Andhra Pradesh holds over 30 per cent of the country’s monazite reserves, along with valuable minerals such as neodymium, praseodymium, titanium-bearing ilmenite, zircon, garnet and sillimanite, all crucial for sectors including aerospace, ceramics, nuclear energy and advanced manufacturing.

He alleged that over the past five years, the mining sector was misused and leaseholders were harassed. However, the present coalition government is supporting legitimate leaseholders and ensuring that all leases are brought into productive use.

Emphasising the need for value addition, Ravindra said the State is focusing not merely on extraction but on establishing an integrated value chain to promote rare earth mineral processing and value-added industries.

With the Centre allocating funds for critical mineral parks and corridors, Andhra Pradesh aims to emerge as a key hub in rare earth mineral manufacturing, generating employment and driving industrial growth.