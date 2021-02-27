1,128 metre Polavaram spillway bridge slab completed

Polavaram: Setting a record of sorts, the 1128-metre-long spillway bridge slab was completed on Friday, according to a communiqué from the engineering giant Megha Engineering and Infra Ltd. The company said in a statement here on Friday that 5200 cubic metres of concrete and 700 tonnes of steel was utilised for the slab work which was completed in spite of the floods and Covid-19 pandemic.

The construction of the spillway bridge was started on September 9, 2020. The 192 girders were erected on pillars, and the slab work was completed by Friday. As much as 2,70,274 cubic metres of concrete was utilised on the spillway work alone. In parallel, the erection of 29 gates was completed and hydraulic cylinders were being arranged on them. Meanwhile, the engineers started work on the power pack rooms to operate the gates, the statement said.