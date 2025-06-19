120 CCTV cameras to enhance security in Jeevakona

Tirupati: To enhance security in the sprawling Jeevakona, a predominant labour area in the city, the police administration decided to install 120 CCTV cameras at a cost of Rs 31 lakh.

Speaking to the media along with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar here on Wednesday, district SP Harshavardhan Raju said 120 CCTV cameras include two cameras with latest technology to capture the number plates of the vehicles and one face recognition, which will help in crime detection and control.

Informing that the entire cost of the installation of CCTV cameras is borne by Gemini Edible and Fats India Limited under Corporate Social Responsibility, he thanked Sales and Marketing Manager Chandra Sekhar Reddy and Tirupati Chamber of Commerce president Ayyappa, who were present in the meeting.

Collector Dr S Venkateswar lauded the district police for introducing latest technology like drones and CCTV cameras for traffic management and crime. He recalled sanction of Rs 30 lakh to the police department for inducting drone cameras that are now proving of immense help to police department in maintaining law and order and efficient traffic management to cope with increasing population including pilgrims.

ASP Ravi Manoharachari, Nagabhushanam, Sadik Ali, Sriramulu, Imran Basha were present.