1,200 participate in Sahasra Galarchana at Tirumala

Tirumala : The Tirumala hill shrine reverberated with the Srimannarayaniyam Sahasra Galarchana, a non-stop programme conducted by the Srimannarayana Bhakta team at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala for 8.5 hours from 10.30 am to 6 pm on Saturday. The Srimannarayaniyam comprising 1,036 shlokas is a popular morning daily recitation in the state of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

For the first time in Telugu states, this devotional recital was arranged at Tirumala wherein over 1,200 Sadhakas participated. The teams of Agrepasyami and Sandrayanam have been conducting training programme for this recitation for the past two years.

All the trained devotees of Srimannarayaniya Parayanam participated in Galarchana held at Tirumala and recited Nrisimha Bhajan, Hanumanchalisa, Jayajanardana Bhajan, Govindanamalu, Rathebhajana and Pancharatna Stotras.