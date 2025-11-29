14 passengers hurt as bus overturns

Markapur: Fourteen passengers were injured when an APSRTC bus travelling from Nuzvid to Srisailam overturned at Maddalakatta of Pedda Araveedu mandal on Friday afternoon.

The suler Luxury bus departed from Nuzvid at 5 am and was scheduled to reach Srisailam around 2 pm. After crossing Kunta junction, the bus lost control at Maddalakatta, and overturned beside the road. At the time of the accident, there were 25 passengers in the bus, and 14 of them were severely injured.

The police and revenue staff, assisted by locals, rescued passengers trapped inside the overturned bus. The emergency services shifted the injured to Government Hospital in Pedda Dornala, from which the critical patients were later transferred to Markapur District Hospital.

Police registered a case and started an investigation. The witnesses stated that the mud accumulation on the road caused the bus to slip and then overturn.

Markapur Sub-Collector Nagireddy, DSP U Nagaraju, Pedda Araveedu Tahsildar Dilip Kumar, and other officials rushed to the scene and monitored the rescue operation.