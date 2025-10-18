150 cr fraud by ‘Health and Wealth’ company alleged

Dornipadu (Nandyal district): Hundreds of victims of an alleged massive financial fraud have been staging a protest for the past four days in Dornipadu village, demanding justice and immediate government intervention.

The victims, who claim to have been cheated by a company operating under the name ‘Health and Wealth’, took to the streets after authorities allegedly failed to respond to their repeated appeals on Friday.

According to the protesters, the company collected a staggering Rs 150 crore from around 5,000 individuals across Dornipadu and nearby villages, luring them with false promises of employment and lucrative returns.

Each victim reportedly paid approximately Rs 3.6 lakh. The protestors allege that the company operated without proper permissions and licenses. They specifically named the alleged key accused, Veera Reddy of Dornipadu, along with his sons-in-law Uma Maheswara Reddy and A Raja Reddy, demanding stringent legal action against them.

Leaders of CPI have extended their support to the victims’ agitation. CPI district joint secretary Baba Fakruddin, district committee member Nagaramudu, Farmers’ Association district secretary Somanna, and CPI leaders Muralidhar and Dhanunjay participated in the protest, expressing solidarity with the aggrieved families. They criticized the inaction of local officials and urged the state government to step in and ensure justice for the victims.

The protesters warned that their agitation would intensify if swift action is not taken against the accused. They demanded immediate arrest of those responsible, recovery of the defrauded money, and compensation for the victims.

As the protests continue to grow stronger, the incident has raised serious concerns over the regulation of unlicensed companies and the failure of authorities to protect vulnerable rural communities from fraudulent schemes.