Live
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
- Bellamkonda Sreenivas looks so powerful in ‘Tyson Naidu’ first glimpse
Just In
150 families from YSRCP joins in TDP
Around 150 families belonging to the YSRCP from several villages including Idulakuntla Palli, Mangewandla Palli, Madugu Tanda, Bhupati Vari Palli,...
Around 150 families belonging to the YSRCP from several villages including Idulakuntla Palli, Mangewandla Palli, Madugu Tanda, Bhupati Vari Palli, Kovvuru Vandla Palli, Chandra Naik Tanda, Cheruvullo Palli, which come under the Idulakuntla Panchayat, have left the party. The defection was led by Idulukantapalli YCP Sarpanch Mrs. Kumari Bai and Devendra Naik, and they have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The joining ceremony took place in the presence of TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad. YCP ward members M. Ramprasad, B. Bujjamma, B. Balu Naik, Ramadevi, Sachiwalaya convenors Devendra Naik and Ram Prasad, as well as house managers, engineers Naik, Pullaiah, and others, were formally invited to the Telugu Desam Party by Kandikunta Venkata Prasad during the event.
Various TDP leaders including Vishwanatha Reddy, Co-Convenor Raja Reddy, General Secretary Jaya Chandra, Srinivasulu, Cluster Incharge Narayana Reddy, Unit Incharge Raghunath Reddy, Babajan, Darshi Reddy, and others also participated in the program.