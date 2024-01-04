150 families from YSRCP joins in TDP

Around 150 families belonging to the YSRCP from several villages including Idulakuntla Palli, Mangewandla Palli, Madugu Tanda, Bhupati Vari Palli, Kovvuru Vandla Palli, Chandra Naik Tanda, Cheruvullo Palli, which come under the Idulakuntla Panchayat, have left the party. The defection was led by Idulukantapalli YCP Sarpanch Mrs. Kumari Bai and Devendra Naik, and they have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The joining ceremony took place in the presence of TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad. YCP ward members M. Ramprasad, B. Bujjamma, B. Balu Naik, Ramadevi, Sachiwalaya convenors Devendra Naik and Ram Prasad, as well as house managers, engineers Naik, Pullaiah, and others, were formally invited to the Telugu Desam Party by Kandikunta Venkata Prasad during the event.



Various TDP leaders including Vishwanatha Reddy, Co-Convenor Raja Reddy, General Secretary Jaya Chandra, Srinivasulu, Cluster Incharge Narayana Reddy, Unit Incharge Raghunath Reddy, Babajan, Darshi Reddy, and others also participated in the program.