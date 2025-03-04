150 persons availed free medical camp

Visakhapatnam: When the heart stops beating or beats ineffectively to circulate blood to the brain and other vital organs, trained persons should perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) process to save life, said Junior Chamber International (JCI) Vizag president N Charishma. Organising a training programme on CPR here on Monday, she stressed the importance of performing CPR in an emergency situation.

The event was jointly organised by the JCI Vizag, V Health Care and Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation. Later, a medical camp was organised at the venue. About 150 people were examined and provided medicines free of cost. General physician GJV Mahesh Goud, orthopedician GSK Sharma, Physiotherapist Dr N Charisma, dentist Venkatesh extended their services to the patients. V Health Care director KMK Ramesh, health care centre representatives Ch Krishna, Parvathi, Mary, Tulasi, Prasanthi, Rajeswari served the people at the camp.