16th century miniature sculpture unearthed

Vijayawada: A beautiful miniature sculpture of Virabhadra meant for domestic worship datable to 16th century was found half buried in the bushes close to old Shiva temple at Bhairavunipadu village of Macherla mandal in Palnadu district, said Dr E Sivanagireddy, Archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation.

Based on the information given by local resident Munnangi Jagannadham, Sivanagireddy on Tuesday inspected the idol measuring 6 inches in length, 12 inches in height and 2 inches in thickness. He said Virabhadra holds an arrow and sword in the right hands and bow and shield in the left hands and standing in Tribhanga on a pedestal represents typical Vijayanagara iconography and art style.

Dr Reddy appreciated Jagannadham for rescuing the historically important sculpture and safeguarding it in the local old Shiva temple and appealed to the villagers to preserve it for posterity.

DR ShyamsunderRao, Design in charge,Buddhavanam project participated in the programme.